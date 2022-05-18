Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to Tie the Knot in Nov or Dec 2022 in Intimate Wedding: Report

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. The duo often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level.

A report in BollywoodLife suggests that Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year. “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family,” a source told the portal.

The report also claims that Arjun and Malaika will have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. “They believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list.”

Earlier, Arjun spoke about how Malaika stood by him like a rock when their relationship was subjected to unnecessary scrutiny due to the age gap between them.

While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him.

