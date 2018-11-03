GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaika, Arjun Twin in Black As They Attend Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Party; See Pics

No matter how much they shudder off their romance rumours, their outings, joint appearances and photographs are giving away it all.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
The Diwali festivities have already begun for Bollywood celebrities. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand Diwali party at their Mumbai's residence on Friday, which saw all the big names from the industry in attendance. The guest list also included Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Ananya Panday among others.

Needless to say, the stars put their most fashionable foot forward for the celebrations. However, there were two stars who grabbed the maximum attention from the paparazzi. Yes, we are talking about Arjun and Malaika. The rumoured couple was twinning in black. While Arjun was dressed in a black traditional kurta, Malaika looked stunning in a black and golden lehenga. The two did not arrive together though.

No matter how much they shudder off their romance rumours, their outings, joint appearances and photographs are giving away it all. The two have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. Although they never admitted their alleged relationship, their recent appearances on several occasions have only added fuel to the fire. A few days back a picture of them walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport also went viral. At the time, it was reported that Arjun apparently accompanied Malaika to Italy to ring in her 45th birthday.

Malaika was previously married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year. They have one son together.

