Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Banter Proves They're the Funniest Couple in Bollywood

After months of unconfirmed romance rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now decided to go all out in expressing their love for each other. From the moment Arjun declared his love for Malaika in public, they have been practically inseparable, and are pretty much the star of one another’s Instagram feed at this point.

On Sunday, Malaika Instagrammed a black-and-white picture of herself cuddling up with her dog. "The photographer got skills, gurl," commented Arjun within minutes of the photo being shared. Soon enough, Malaika tagged Arjun and wrote: "Yeah, exceptional skills."

Later, Arjun posted a close-up shot of himself to his official Instagram page and captioned it as: "When she caught me smiling." Continuing their hilarious banter that we saw on her Instagram timeline, Malaika commented, "Very talented photographer I must say."

Arjun has always had jokes, but we didn't realise that Malaika was capable of such witty banter.

Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been dating for about two years, though they kept their love out of the spotlight following the Bollywood diva's divorce from Arbaaz Khan.

Fans must be guessing since Arjun and Malaika are done keeping their relationship in the shadows, a possible wedding could most likely happen in the near future, but it has not been as easy for the couple as it looks, especially for Malaika.

Opening up about the same in a recent interview, Malaika said taking second chance at love is still considered taboo in India.

“It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind. A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance," Malaika was quoted as saying by Filmfare via a news portal.

