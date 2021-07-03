Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's Unseen Pic from Actor's Birthday Celebration Goes Viral

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a blast at the latter’s birthday bash which was attended by Bollywood‘s A-lister including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun’s sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun, who turned 36 on June 27, celebrated his special day with Malaika at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Now, an unseen picture of the couple from their brief staycation at the hotel has emerged on social media. In the picture, shared on the official Instagram account of the hotel, Malaika and Arjun looked stunning as they struck a pose together. Check out their picture:

On Arjun’s birthday, Malaika Arora was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika shared a romantic picture with Arjun. In the photo, Malaika can be seen giving a warm hug to the actor. “Happy Birthday, my sunshine," Malaika captioned the photo alongside a series of red hearts.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Easter together with Malaika’s family.

