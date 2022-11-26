An Action Hero Song Aap Jaisa Koi: Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana Give 80's Vibe In Remixed Track

Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of his film An Action Hero a few days back. With all the action sequences and the rat and mouse chase between Jaideep Ahlawat’s cop and Ayushmann’s action hero, what caught our attention is a blink and miss glimpse of Malaika Arora’s item number. Now, the makers have finally released the song titled Aap Jaisa Koi- a remixed version of the song Baat Ban Jaye from the 1980’s film Qurbani.

The two-and-a-half-minute song starts from the introduction of Malaika Arora as “A diva," and Ayushmann as a “Hero," and the viewers are also told about a lot of “oomph." The clip sees Malaika setting the dance floor on fire with her killer moves on the OG disco song, in a sexy cleavage-baring dress. She is later joined by Ayushmann’s hero and they nail it with their perfect dance movies.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Badhai Ho actor wrote, “When the OG Diva met #AnActionHero ✨ #AapJaisaKoi song out now with @malaikaaroraofficial! #AnActionHero in cinemas on 2nd December, 2022."

Soon after the song was dropped, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart emoticons as they loved the remixed version of the original song.

Previously in an interview with Mid-Day, the Andhaadun actor shared that his upcoming film is the quintessential film of his career, “It suits the [audience’s] palette in the post-pandemic era. It’s also my first post-pandemic choice. This movie reinvents me as an actor because I have never done hardcore action before. Of everything that you have seen [from me] in the last few years, this is the most [mainstream] film. It feels like a relaunch.”

Explaining his stance for agreeing to do a film like that, Ayushmann expressed that he had to switch gears to attract the audience back to the movie theatres. He further emphasised that progressing people are already consuming content on OTT and hence a movie like that on big screens won’t see the desired footfalls. Ayushmann stated, “I am probably the only one in the industry who has to shift gears to [draw audience] to theatres now. It’s tough to make overtly progressive films for theatres today because people, who are progressive, consume entertainment on OTT. It’s difficult to get the same kind of footfall today for Article 15 that it got back in the day. What is the use of an Article 15 if it wasn’t successful on the big screen? OTT consumers already know about these [social issues].”

The film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ and ‘Zero’. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. An Action Hero is based on an actor’s journey in front and behind the lens who promises action and an offbeat sense of humor.

