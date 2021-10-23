Malaika Arora Birthday Special: Chaiyya Chaiyya to Maahi Ve, Top 5 Songs of Dancing Diva

At 47 years of age, there are only a few who can match steps with the star dancer and model Malaika Arora. Malaika in her long career has given us many chartbusters to groove to. On her birth anniversary this year, we compile for you, an exclusive Malaika Arora playlist for your parties.

Chaiyya Chaiyya – Dil Se (1998)

One of the rare songs shot on a moving train, the Shah Rukh Khan song has been the go-to song for every youth. With poetic lyrics from Gulzar, Malaika added the energy and brilliance to make the songs eternally beautiful.

Munni Badnaam Hui – Dabangg (2010)

The Salman Khan blockbuster had a lot for going for it with exciting trailers and amazing dialogues but the song choreographed by Malaika Arora gave it the final push to make it one of most successful films of Bollywood till then in terms of Box office numbers.

Maahi Ve – Kaante (2002)

The part-Reservoir Dogs and part-Usual Suspects remake by Sanjay Gupta had many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty, but Malaika with her special appearance song is easily the most memorable part of Kaante. With heartbreakingly soothing lyrics, the song is still fans’ favourite.

Anarkali Disco Chali – Housefull 2 (2012)

Giving a fresh twist to an iconic character of Anarkali, Malaika brought the dancer from Mughal court lamps to disco lights with this song matching steps with the disco king himself, Mithun Chakraborty.

Kaal Dhamaal – Kaal (2005)

While the film could not prove itself at the box office, the steamy number must have recovered some money and love with Shahrukh and Malaika at their sensuous best reiterating with their moves that age is just a number.

We wish she keeps defying age, giving us more such blockbuster playlists!

