Malaika Arora Blushes As Arjun Kapoor Looks Lovingly at Her in New Pic from Anil Kapoor's Diwali Bash

Anil Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his Juhu residence on November 4. Bollywood power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived hand-in-hand at the occasion and looked stunning in their traditional attires. Now, Arjun has shared an unseen photo of the couple from the bash wherein they are caught in a candid moment.

In the photo, Arjun is looking at Malaika and smiling. Malaika is looking stunning in a Fuschia pink Manish Malhotra saree teamed with a champagne green bralette. As for Arjun, he looks dapper in an all-black ensemble for the festivities. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy… @malaikaaroraofficial."

All Eyes on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Ethnic Outfits at Celebrity Diwali Party

The Diwali bash was also attended by Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor; Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula; and Shanaya Kapoor among many others. Arjun was seen being the protective boyfriend as he held Malaika close as they entered the party.

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. They often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently on the judges’ panel for the second season of India’s Best Dancer. She was previously a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.