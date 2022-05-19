Malaika Arora Bonds with Sister Amrita During Morning Walk, Reveals Her Poetic Side; Watch

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently enjoying family time amid a lush green valley in the Himalayas. It was just yesterday when she shared a delightful glimpse of her visit to the beautiful location and today, the actress revealed her poetic side while taking a pleasant morning walk with her sister Amrita Arora.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a video of her taking a walk through a lush green forest. As the clip starts, we see Malaika singing a poem, just like a kid and it is all things adorable. As the video progresses, we see Malaika and Amrita taking a walk while they had their backs facing the camera. The two sisters look back and smile at the camera in between the clip. She sings, “Amu and Malla hand in hand. Off we go to the wellness land. Hippity hop, skippity jump, off we go to the wellness land.” The video is accompanied by soothing music. We see the two sisters twinning in white as they take a refreshing walk down the forest. “

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “What can I say, the weather made a poet out of me. 😍Sisters make everything so much better, even if its just a short morning walk ✨Let’s see some remixes coming along with your siblings / friends / loved ones.@ eastern.t ravels@ Anandainthehimalayas.”

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted scores of Malaika’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop in heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malaika documented ‘happiness’ with her close ones, and shared a snap with them on Instagram.

In the click, we see Malaika smiling ear to ear as she takes a stroll amid a lush green forest. We see Malaika, along with her mum Joyce and Amrita as the trio engages in a light-hearted conversation. The picture sees the trio twinning in white ensembles while they wore a rudraksha on their necks. It seems that the girl gang is up out a spiritual retreat. By taking a look at the photo, we can say that the mother-daughter team is enjoying their vacation to the fullest.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on India’s Best Dancer.

