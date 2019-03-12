LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Dating Arjun Kapoor: Lucky to Find Second Chance at Being Happy

Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
One of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors is officially off the market! Following a string of rumoured romances with Arpita Khan, Athiya Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor is now reportedly planning to settle down with Malaika Arora. The duo was first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.

In fact, rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for the rumoured couple.

During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."

While talking about Arjun, India Today quoted Malaika as saying, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."

Interestingly, Arjun also admitted that he's not single and is open to marriage when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 along with sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has confirmed that he is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, but wants to take this relationship further without any rush. Talking about his life post divorce Arbaaz earlier told Times Now, "Post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know.”

