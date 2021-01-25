Malaika Arora Called 'Old' Over Visible Stretch Marks in These Pics, Netizens Defend Her

Stretch marks are a natural outcome of pregnancy. These lines can also appear after a sudden change in your weight. Recently, Malaika Arora, who is known to set fitness goals with her social media posts, was snapped by photographers in Mumbai.

In Pics: Malaika Arora's Super Stylish Gym Appearances

As her images were shared on social media, many netizens started trolling her for visible stretch marks. Many also came out in her support saying it is a natural thing. As Malaika was posed for the cameras, she wore a pink T-shirt, baring her abdomen, and yoga pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on her picture, one social media wrote, "Tummy se budapa dikh gya (sic)," while another one said, "Abhi lag rhi hai aged.... she is getting old (sic)." Some netizens came out in Malaika's support, writing, "So whats the big deal?" and "These people bitching Malaika and praising Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston!!! Hypocrisy is at its height (sic)."

Malaika recently shared on her social media handle that she will be hosting sessions on beauty, hair and health shortly. These will be in the form of pre-recorded sessions and fans can tune in for advice in related fields from Malaika.

On the personal front, Malaika keeps making headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Reportedly, she also visited the sets of Arjun's upcoming film Bhoot Police recently to spend some time with him.