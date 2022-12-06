Malaika Arora Called 'Shameful' for Wearing 'Pedophile' Balenciaga to Manish Malhotra's Birthday

Malaika Arora is being brutally criticised for wearing Balenciaga despite the high-fashion brand’s recent ad campaigns being accused of “sexualising children". Malaika opted for a Balenciaga mini dress for designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party which took place at his residence in Mumbai on Monday night.

The actress dazzled in the shimmery silver outfit which she teamed with thigh-high black boots. Malaika kept her hair open and completed her look with a tiny black bag. However, Malaika’s choice of outfit didn’t go down well with netizens who dubbed the Bollywood diva as “disgusting" and “shameful" for supporting a brand which has been accused of promoting child abuse.

One user wrote, “I’m shocked to see this lady in Balenciaga… very shameful… very insensitive!" Another one commented, “Are you dumb or just stupid for supporting that brand?" A third user said, “Malaika supporting the pedophile brand as if she thinks everyone in India are illiterate or something. Does she think people don’t watch news or she herself doesn’t? Or is it just another way to be controversial?"

What is Balenciaga controversy?

Balenciaga is in the eye of a storm after two of its recent ad campaigns were accused of “sexualising children”. The brand staged a photo shoot which featured two young girls holding teddy bears with bondage-themed elements. This included studded leather straps, chains and fishnet shirts. In photos from another Balenciaga ad campaign, the company had photos that featured Supreme Court documents on a child pornography case. Balenciaga has removed all the controversial photos and has issued a detailed apology on Instagram.

Balenciaga is promoting sexualisation and abuse of Children by making kids hold BDSM Bondage teddy bears. I don’t believe in cancel culture but when you use children to try and spread a sick message your brand deserves to be cancelled. #Balenciaga #BalenciagaGate pic.twitter.com/OBiagimksO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2022

While taking full responsibility for the photographs and ads showing children with bondage-themed bags, Balenciaga pushed part of the blame of the second ad on a “third party", evidently North Six Inc. This particular photoshoot used court papers from the 2008 Supreme Court case, United States v Williams, as props.

What did Balenciaga’s brand ambassador Kim Kardashian say on the controversy?

Kim Kardashian, one of Balenciaga’s ambassadors, said that she was outraged by the campaign and was reevaluating her relationship with the brand. “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” Kim wrote in a series of tweets.

On the work front

Meanwhile, the first episode of Malaika Arora’s reality show Moving In With Malaika was released on Monday. In the debut episode, Malaika spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and spilled the beans on her impending wedding with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

