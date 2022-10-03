Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her 'Best Friend,' Says 'It's Important to Fall in Love...'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the trendiest couple of Bollywood. The loveable duo are often spotted together cozying up to each other at Bollywood parties and events. Not only that, the lovebirds are also fond of taking breaks from their hectic schedule and flying to exotic locations for vacations. They are a sight to behold when they share rare glimpses from their personal lives on social media. Spilling secrets behind their cute camaraderie, Malaika declared that Ishaqzaade actor is her biggest cheerleader and their strong foundation of love lies in their beautiful friendship.

While speaking with Masala magazine, Malaika expressed, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.”

While her previous marriage with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan didn’t work out, Malaika fervently believes in the notion that one should be patient before making any decisions related to marriage. Malaika stated, “I think the constitution of marriage is beautiful. At the same time, I don’t think you should rush into getting married because it is a social requirement or pressure. Do it for the right reasons. There are times when parents force you and people say that your ‘biological clock is ticking’. It is a beautiful institution if you are with the right person. When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2016. Though initially, the duo were quite furtive about disclosing their bond in the public, but eventually the two decided to surprise their fans with their romantic announcement.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here