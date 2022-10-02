Malaika Arora Calls Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan 'Wonderful Man'; Says She's Better Person After Divorce

Malaika Arora opened up about life after divorcing Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz married in December 1998 and were together for over 18 years before they finalised their divorce in May 2017. The couple shares a son, Arhaan Khan, whom they co-parent. Malaika and Arbaaz have moved on since. While Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is dating Giorgia Andriani.

Although Malaika refrains from commenting about her ex-husband and their marriage, she said that she is happier after the decision to separate. She praised Arbaaz, calling him a ‘wonderful’ person, and added that their relationship is better post the divorce.

“We have a better equation now. We are far more mature. We’re just happier, calmer people. He’s a wonderful man, I only wish him the best in life. Sometimes, people are wonderful but they just aren’t great together. That’s just how it is. I would always wish him well,” she told Masala magazine.

“I think I made my choice and I put myself first. And I think by doing that, I am a much better person today. I have a better relationship with my son; he sees that I am much happier. I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband. I’m happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself. So, for women out there, don’t be scared. Don’t be afraid to follow your heart. Yes, you will ruffle feathers but life is not easy. You can’t make everyone happy,” she added.

Malaika and Arjun are in a happy relationship. They often show each other their support via social media. They also don’t shy away from showing how head over heels they are for each other. While the actor-couple is happy with their dating status, Arjun and Malaika are often subjected to wedding rumours. Arjun recently put all the wedding rumours to rest. He told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that the couple has no plans of marrying just yet.

