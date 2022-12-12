Malaika Arora Calls Nora Fatehi 'Blow Hot Blow Cold Person' on Reality Show, Watch

Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are two of the hottest beauties in Bollywood currently. Put them in a room together and temperatures are sure to rise. Something similar seems to have happened when the two of them came together for the reality show Moving in with Malaika.

In a new promo of Malaika Arora’s reality show that dropped on Sunday, she and actress Nora Fatehi are seen coming together for a dance video. Choreographer Terrence Lewis is seen trying to put Nora and Malaika together for a dance number. The discussion gets a bit heated up and Nora storms off, displeased.

“I always thought she is a bit blow hot, blow cold kind of a person," Malaika says in the promo. Watch it here:

The promo also revealed that the actress will be hosting Karan Johar on her show. In the promo Karan is seen making his way to Malaika’s home to discuss a few personal life topics, including her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor.

In the promo, Karan doubles up his appearance into a Koffee With Karan session and asks her opinion on the attention given to her toned figure — especially her derrière — and the latest person she is thirsting on. While Malaika replies to both questions, she jokingly asks Karan to leave the house when he asks her about marrying Arjun Kapoor.

