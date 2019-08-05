Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malaika Arora Calls Son Arhaan 'Xerox Copy' of Arbaaz Khan in This Lovely Post

On Arbaaz Khan's 52nd birthday on August 4, Malaika shared a collage of the actor-producer and their son Arhaan's childhood pictures on her Instagram, wondering at the resemblance between the two.

August 5, 2019
Malaika Arora Calls Son Arhaan 'Xerox Copy' of Arbaaz Khan in This Lovely Post
Image: Instagram
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced their separation in 2016 after mutually deciding for the dissolution of their marriage of 19 years. The two were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May last year.

But even after officially ending their marriage, the two have continued to maintain a cordial relationship.

On Arbaaz's 52nd birthday on August 4, Malaika shared a collage of the actor-producer and their son Arhaan's childhood pictures on her Instagram, wondering at the resemblance between the two.

Sharing the collage on her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote, “OMG! Arhaan ur a xerox copy of ur papa #minime.” (sic)

arbaaz

In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Arbaaz said that just because he and Malaika have parted ways doesn't necessarily mean they are obligated to hate each other.

“We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn’t mean that we will hate each other. We are mature individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity,” Arbaaz said in the interview.

Two

Arbaaz also said that Arhaan has kept him and Malaika close. “I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better,” he added.

