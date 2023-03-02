Malaika Arora is excited as her mother Joyce is celebrating her birthday today. The Bollywood diva took to social media to drop a couple of adorable photos of her mom and her sister Amrita Arora. In the first photo, the Arora sisters can be seen twinning with their mother in white. The second photo is a selfie clicked by Malaika’s mom where the latter is dressed in a cute bikini while the former is donning a white salwar. In the third photo, Joyce poses solo for the camera in a gorgeous yellow saree and the last picture in the series is a family photo.

Sharing it, the actress wrote, “Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday …. Love you to the moon n back mom. ❤️❤️❤️ @joycearora #happy70th"

As soon as she dropped the post, her industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to extend their warm wishes to Joyce. Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday joyceyyyy" while Maheep Kapoor’s comment read, “Happy birthday to the sweetest @joycearora ❤️❤️❤️" Rhea Chakraborty added, “Happy birthday to her ❤️"

Malaika’s close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story section to wish Joyce her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The show gave a glimpse into her personal life and her daily routine and brought the viewers closer to her true personality. It also featured her friends and family members.

