Malaika Arora: Can't Live My Life According to What People Say About My Hemline or Neckline

Malaika Arora is one Bollywood celebrity who gets love and criticism is almost equal parts. While her followers worship her style and personality, naysayers often find flaws in her looks. Over the years Malaika has learned to take the judgement in her stride, alongwith the appreciation, and focus on the good things. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Malaika said that she was questioned about her clothing ‘all the time’, but she cannot let that dictate her life.

She said, “A woman is always judged by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline… I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'"

“At the end of the day, I am not silly and stupid. I know what looks good on me, I know what doesn’t. If tomorrow, I feel it’s a tad bit too much, I am not going to," she added.

Just like the clothes she wears, her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor is also constantly under the scanner. A few days back, media reports surfaced online claiming all was not well between the couple and that they decided to part ways after being in a relationship for reportedly over four years.

Putting to rest speculation on their alleged break-up, Arjun Kapoor, 36, shared a mirror selfie with Malaika Arora on Instagram. “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he captioned the post. Malaika also commented on the post with a heart emoji.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.