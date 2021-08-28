Malaika Arora Captures Her Mood in New Sexy Photo And Arjun Kapoor Is All Hearts

Malaika Arora on Saturday gave fans a sneak peek into her mood by sharing a sexy photo of herself on Instagram. The Bollywood diva, who is currently shooting for the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2, took to her Instagram account to share her monochrome picture from her latest photoshoot.

In the photo, Malaika is caught in a candid moment. She simply captioned the picture: “Mood". Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to drop a heart-eyed emoji on the gorgeous photo. The comment section of the post has been flooded with fire and heart emojis by the diva’s fans and followers.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The duo often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and the bond they share. Calling Malaika his girlfriend, he revealed that she knows him better than anyone.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him. Meanwhile, Arjun has been making headlines recently for buying a luxurious sky-villa next to Malaika’s house in Bandra. Reportedly, the actor has spent nearly Rs 20 to 23 crore for this 4BHK sea-facing property.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in his kitty. He also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

