Watch: Malaika Arora Acing Plank Variations Casually in This Video will Take Your Breath Away

Malaika Arora has arguably one of the best bods out. It’s no easy feat juggling the life of a celebrity, entrepreneur, and mother. But just when we thought there was simply nothing else Malaika Arora couldn’t ace, we can officially add ‘Plank Queen’ to the list. How do we know this? The 47-year-old posted a video on Instagram from her workout session. In the video, Malaika can be seen doing variations of planks with ease along with her friend Jahnavi Patwardhan as the song ‘Your Body’ plays in the backdrop. “Did somebody say planks aren’t fun? Here you go with my favourite Jahnavi Patwardhan," Malaika Arora captioned the video.

On Monday, Malaika posted a picture of herself striking a yoga pose- Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara. “Namaste Everyone! It’s time to unroll our mats and strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara. It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness,” she wrote, along with a detailed guide on how to do the asana.

Malaika is often spotted hitting the gym or heading for her yoga class. The paparazzi are always on the lookout for her gym looks.