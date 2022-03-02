Malaika Arora Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday With Sweet Pic, Calls Her ‘Coolest Of All’

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never leaves a chance to make her loved ones feel special, especially on birthdays or important occasions. Keeping up with the trajectory, the 48-year-old star took to Instagram and penned down a sweet note to celebrate her mom Joyce Arora’s birthday.

Malaika Arora dug out a throwback selfie with her mom Joyce to mark the day for her ‘momsy’. In the snap, Malaika is seen pouting as she sits next to her smiling mom who is seen clicking the photo. The picture sees Malaika dressed in a sexy monokini, on the other hand, her mom donned a white chikankari kurta. The two seems to enjoy the fun moment as is seen in the fun camaraderie of the duo channeled in the happy picture.

Taking to the captions, Malaika penned down a heartwarming note for her mom and even termed her ‘the coolest’. She wrote, “Arora family backbone … our Momsy, (heart emoticon), happy birthday @joycearora … love you … ps( n the coolest of them all).”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, Malaika’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to send out birthday greetings to Joyce Arora. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to darling joycey,”and added a red heart emoticon, while Karisma Kapoor penned down birthday wishes by writing, “Happy birthday Aunty Joyce,” Twinkle Khanna too dropped a red heart emoticon as she showered love on the mother-daughter duo. Other stars including Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor, and celebrity designer Vikram Phadnis too sent out birthday wishes to Malaika’s mother in the comments section.

Malaika shares a close bond with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita. The actor is often spotted spending time at her mother’s place, enjoying Sunday lunches with her. On Christmas, last year, Malaika made her way to her mother’s house with her partner Arjun Kapoor in tow. Malaika’s son was also seen making his way to the party.

