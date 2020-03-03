Malaika Arora Celebrates Mother’s Birthday with Beau Arjun Kapoor, Son Arhaan

Malaika Arora celebrated her mother, Joyce Arora’s birthday on Monday along with her son Arhaan and beau Arjun Kapoor.

The birthday celebration was also attended by Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak and children Rayaan and Azaan.

Arjun kept it simple wearing a black full-sleeve T-shirt, dark grey pants and a cap while Malaika looked gorgeous in a bright mustard ruffle dress and red pump stilettos.

Earlier in the day, Malaika took to her Instagram account to post an adorable wish for her. Sharing an picture of Joyce, she wrote, “Mommy’s b’day(black heart emojis)”

Many Bollywood stars and friends also wished Joyce in the comments section of the post shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya star.

Designer Vikram Phadnis said, “Happppyyyy one to her @malaikaaroraofficial” Farah Khan Kunder commented, “Happy birthday joyceyyy” Sophie Choudry said,” Happppy bday to the rockstar and fabbbest cook aunty Joyce! Biggest hug @joycearora”

Karisma Kapoor quipped, “Happy birthday Joyce aunty." Sikandar Kher said, “Happy Birthday Mummy (heart emoji)”

Meanwhile talking about Arjun’s movie projects, the actor was last seen in the epic drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Namaste England co-star, Parineeti Chopra.

On the other hand, Malaika is busy with two television reality shows – Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Best Dancer, in both she appears as a judge.

