Malaika Arora Celebrates Son Arhaan's 18th Birthday with Photos of His Growing Up Years

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan turned 18 today and the Bollywood diva shared a compilation of photos right from his infancy to present day. The fashionista and fitness diva dedicated two posts to her only child with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The first post was a video compilation of her photos with Arhaan over the years.

"Our baby boy turns 18," Malaika wrote while sharing the video. Her friends took to the comments section to wish Arhaan. Sophie Choudry said, "Happy 18th handsomest @iamarhaankhan .. Biggest hug." Dia Mirza said, "Happy Birthday Arhaan."

In the second post, Malaika posed with her pet dog Casper and her son and said, "All mine." The photo attracted hearts and emojis from Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

In the Instagram stories, Malaika shared glimpses from the birthday party.

Malaika's sister Amrita too shared a special post for the birthday boy, saying, "Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always ,stay handsome ,funny ,sensitive ,annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth ,love you big time ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamarhaankhan."

Malaika married Arbaaz in 1998, and announced their separation in March 2016. The couple officially got divorced on May 11, 2017. Malaika went public about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor last year.