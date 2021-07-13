Malaika Arora Channels Love for Bella Hadid’s 2021 Cannes Look

Several celebrities served the audience with some glamorous looks this year at the Cannes 2021 red carpet. From Taylor Hill to Izabel Goulart, these models owned the red carpet like none other. Of all, it looks like Bollywood fashionista and fitness queen, Malaika Arora is superbly impressed with the daring look donned by American supermodel Bella Hadid. Bella's 2021 Cannes look has set the internet ablaze and fans from across the globe are showering praises on the supermodel. People are hailing Bella for giving one of the best-dressed looks to the 74th edition of the annual ceremony.

Bollywood diva Malaika was star-struck at Bella’s outfit and could not stop herself to express love for the fashion goals the American supermodel had set for the glamour industry of the world. Sharing one of the viral pictures of Bella’s 2021 Cannes outfit on her now-disappeared Instagram stories, she wrote, "Uffff, Now this is fashion,” and tagged the supermodel.

Bella donned a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeved black dress. The dress exposed her breasts, which were covered by a stunning glided brass necklace. The necklace, which looked like human lung's pulmonary veins, became the talk of the town. It also had criss-cross ribbon details on the back which tied the ensemble together. She paired her phenomenal outfit with strappy embellished pumps, a matching ring, and rhinestone-adorned earrings. The American supermodel’s 74th Cannes red carpet look has given new fashion prospects to many.

Bella had tied her hair in a high bun, which was precise and sleek. A section of her locks was left open in the back. With everything in place, her on-point makeup completed her look. Models usually go for heavy makeup but Bella opted for a minimal look. The shimmery eye shadow, dramatic mascara, lip shade in nude brown, brown blush for cheeks, and perfectly done eyebrows were a part of her makeup.

Kimberley Garner, Diane Kruger, Carl Bruni, and Camila Coelho are some other supermodels who made heads turn at the Cannes 2021.

