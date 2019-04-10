English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora Claps Back at Trolls, Posts 'Keep Your Opinions and Negativity to Yourself'
Online haters, take note: Malaika Arora is not looking for your unsolicited suggestions.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Online haters, take note: Malaika Arora is not looking for your unsolicited suggestions.
She's one of the most popular style icons, who exploded onto the Bollywood scene thanks to the 1998 popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya, in which she killed it with her moves atop a moving train.
But being a celebrity get you all the attention of the world at the price of personal space, especially when it comes to social media. But, Malaika doesn't care what you think!
In a new Instagram post, which appears to be a response to trolls, the Bollywood diva wrote: "Being happy is a choice and I choose to be happy... also I think happiness looks good on me... so, keep your opinions and your negativity to yourself and spare me your crap."
Malaika often finds herself at the receiving end of hateful comments over her rumoured relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.
In fact, rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for the rumoured couple.
During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, she replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."
While talking about Arjun, India Today quoted Malaika as saying, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."
