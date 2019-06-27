Malaika Arora Confirms Dating Arjun Kapoor, G Vijaya Nirmala Passes Away

Malaika Arora, who is currently in New York with Arjun Kapoor, shared a romantic post for the actor on the occasion of his 34th birthday, thereby making their relationship official for the first time. Malaika posted a picture which shows the couple pose cosily. Malaika looked stunning in blue and white striped co-ords, while Arjun kept it casual in a black t-shirt and blue denim.

In another news, Veteran Telugu actor-filmmaker G. Vijaya Nirmala died on Thursday, her son Naresh has confirmed. She was 75. Naresh, who is also a popular Telugu actor, took to Twitter to announce the death of his mother.

Also, Article 15 and Annabelle Comes Home are set to release in theatres tomorrow. The two films will vie for audiences' attention in the coming weeks and will also face stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh.

Even if the two spent the whole first stage of their relationship doing everything they could to deny what was taking place between them, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are finally coming out of hiding. On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a picture of the couple from the US, where they are currently holidaying.

Vijaya Nirmala started her career as a child actor. At the age of five, she made her acting debut in 1950 Tamil film Machcha Rekkai and four years later she forayed into Telugu cinema with the film Panduranga Mahatyam. As a filmmaker, she had the privilege of directing major stars like Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth. She directed the latter in the Telugu remake of Amar Akbar Anthony, which also starred her husband Krishna.

Her other popular directorial projects include Rowdy Rangamma, Sirimalle Navvindi, Bezawada Bebbuli and Collector Vijaya, among others.

On Thursday, Meghna Gulzar announced her next film with Vicky Kaushal, titled Sam. This is the filmmaker's second collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor after Raazi (2018) and will see Vicky playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Ayushmann Khurrana delivers a refined performance in director Anubhav Sinha's latest release 'Article 15', which is that rare film which articulates the existential angst of the ‘Others’- the unprivileged castes in contemporary India, says Priynka Sinha Jha in her review of Article 15.

Karan Johar has announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. The director-producer made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the film. A male newcomer will also be joining the young stars in the movie, making it a trio for the new film. Dostana 2 will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha.

