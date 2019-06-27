Malaika Arora Confirms Dating Arjun Kapoor, Shares Romantic Post for Actor on Birthday
Malaika, who is currently in New York with Arjun, shared a romantic post for the actor in honour of his 34th birthday, thereby making their relationship official for the first time.
Image of Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Even if the two spent the whole first stage of their relationship doing everything they could to deny what was taking place between them, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are finally coming out of hiding.
Malaika posted a picture which shows the couple pose cosily. Malaika looks stunning in blue and white striped co-ords, while Arjun keeps it casual in a black t-shirt and blue denim.
Alongside posting the picture, Malaika wrote: "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always." (sic)
Earlier in May, during an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation. "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.
Malaika and Arjun were first linked in 2017 and they continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then. In fact, there have been persistent rumours that the two were planning to tie the knot this year.
However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.
