Malaika Arora Congratulates Beau Arjun Kapoor as He Completes One Decade in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor completed one decade in the industry with his debut film Ishaqzaade clocking 10 years. His industry friends and colleagues have been showering love and congratulatory messages for him. Among them was Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora, who shared a video on her Instagram Story section and wised him ‘many more decades’ to come. The video that she shared was uploaded by Arjun on his Instagram handle to mark this occasion.

He wrote, “As I left for work today, I felt grateful to soak in the first ray of light. Even after a decade of working in this industry, it still feels like the first day of shoot. #Gratitude #10YearsOfArjunKapoor." Sharing the video, Malaika added, “Congratulations !!!! To many more decades."

Malaika also left a comment on Arjun’s post that read, “This film , this song ❤️"

Ishaqzaade also starred Parineeti Chopra and Gauahar Khan.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for some time now. They made their relationship official in 2019. The couple never shies away from hyping each other up on social media and their PDA is well received by their fans. Recently, Arjun talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora and mentioned how her entry into his life has made him a better person. He also talked about facing trolls for being in a relationship with Malaika and added how everyone has an opinion on their dating life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. The film is directed by Mohit Sure and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit theatres on July 8, 2022. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, the actor has teamed up with director Mudassar Aziz for a light-hearted comedy film that will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Apart from that, he also has Kuttey and The Lady Killer in the pipeline.

