Malaika Arora Covers Her Head With A Hoodie As She Takes A Walk With Her Dog Casper

Malaika Arora has been up and about lately. The actress was spotted last night spending time with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. She was seen heading to her mother’s home on Wednesday evening and leaving a little after dinner. On Thursday, Malaika was spotted again but this time, taking her dog on a walk.

For the evening walk, Malaika was seen wearing a comfy pair of tye-dyed pants. She wore a black hoodie and sported a double mask. She completed her look with a pair of pink slippers. While she returned from the walk, she was surrounded by the cameras. Although she didn’t interact with the paparazzi present there, she waved them goodbye before she entered her building.

Malaika wore the same pants when she made her way to her mother’s place on Wednesday. However, she styled it differently. The actress opted for a black spaghetti top with blue and white tie-dyed pants.

Earlier this week, Malaika was seen at the airport, bidding farewell to her son Arhaan Khan. The actress was briefly reunited with her ex-husband, actor-director Arbaaz Khan. The former couple came to see their son off. The paparazzi spotted Malaika and Arbaaz engrossed in a chat as well.

Malaika also made the headlines for her sunny vacay with her girl gang. During the trip, the 48-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a few stunning pictures of herself relaxing by the pool. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a bright orange bikini top and teamed it up with black shorts. With her hair neatly tied up, the actress had a pair of shades on. Malaika Arora is seen basking the Sunday Sun and looks beautiful as she flaunts her toned body and strikes an impressive pose for the lens. Her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was among the many stars to dropped comments on the post.

