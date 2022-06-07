Malaika Arora Cracks Up As Arjun Kapoor Grooves To Govinda's ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye’ in ROFL Reel; Watch

Arjun Kapoor is an avid social media user and the Gunday actor likes to keep up with his fans by posting intriguing pictures and videos. The actor often treats his fan following to glimpses of his personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, the Panipat actor took to Instagram and dropped a fun video that will surely leave you in splits!

Arjun posted a reel in which he is seen grooving to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998). The quirky song features Govinda and Raveena Tandon grooving to the beats of the peppy number and is a much-loved song.

In the video, we see Arjun in his room, as he copies the hook steps of the song. His swag in the video is unmissable as he effortlessly grooves to the favourite song of ’90s kids, and is still loved by many. Dressed in black pants and a brown crew neck T-shirt, Arjun looks dapper as he donned a cap, and a pair of chunky dark shades, his full-grown beard and moustache make the actor look macho.

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, Arjun’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to react to the hilarious video.

Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika was left in splits, she commented, “Hahaha EPICCCCCCC.”

His Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul Preet Singh too chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons.

The video was liked by Tammannah Bhatia and scores of Arjun’s fans within an hour of being posted.

Earlier in the day, Arjun hit the headlines as he did not spare a troll who was commenting about his fitness journey and his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora was all for it. On Tuesday, Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that his trainer received a comment regarding the actor’s fitness. The troll called Arjun a ‘rich boy’ who can ‘never get in shape’.

“Man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro,” the comment read. Arjun not only clapped back in the comments section but also wrote a long note on his Instagram Stories.

