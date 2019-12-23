Malaika Arora Dances Her Heart Out at Early Christmas Bash With Girl Gang, Watch Video

Actress Malaika Arora was, recently seen dancing her heart out at best friend’s house party. In the video, which is now viral on the Internet, Malaika can be seen grooving to the merry tunes and enjoying with her sister Amrita Arora and friends.

For the pre-Christmas party, the fitness enthusiast picked a red body con dress and white sneakers. The 46-year-old actress looked comfortable as she taps her feet to the tunes of “Boom Boom Dil Bole Boom Boom”. In the later part of the video, Amrita was spotted handling the music system. The party was reportedly hosted by one of her best friends to mark Christmas celebrations.

Malaika has recently been in the limelight after her ex-husband and actor Arbaaz Khan came out in open for the first time after their divorce and addressed the challenges of getting separated while having a child in the marriage.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz said, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible. My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

Arbaaz and Malaika separated in 2017. While Malaika got into a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz started dating Georgia Andriani.

