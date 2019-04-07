Malaika Arora Dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya to Celebrate World Health Day is Pure Nostalgia

On the occasion of World Health Day on Sunday, actress Malaika Arora gave a sweet dose of nostalgia and fitness goals to her fans by dancing to her hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.The 45-year-old fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session with her yoga studio's team."On World Health Day, I got my entire team at Diva Yoga to dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya with me, and just have some fun. Thank you my team," Malaika wrote along with the video in which she flaunts her signature moves from the song, refreshing memories of how she and Shah Rukh Khan danced atop a train in Dil Se.She kept forgetting her steps, and we don't blame her considering the song came out over 20 years ago.Malaika stepped into the business of fitness earlier this year by opening her yoga studio called Diva Yoga. Fitness is a way of life for the mother of one."It is like my oxygen! Nothing else is truly yours than your own body, and there is no substitute for a healthy body. I would urge everyone to stay fit and invest at least 30 minutes each for staying fit. It doesn't take much," she said.Her fit body is an inspiration to many, and Malaika is not afraid to flaunt it either. Earlier, she posted two photos of herself in the pool, wearing a black and a red swimsuit, making the most of the onset of summer.She also recently posted pictures from her Maldives vacation. It has been reported that she went on the trip with rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport, upon their return.While on the trip, Arjun and Malaika had both taken to social media to share updates for their fans, although they didn’t appear in any picture together, nor did they imply that they were vacationing together.