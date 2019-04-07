Malaika Arora Declares Summer, Takes a Dip in the Pool in a Stunning Red Swimsuit

Trust Malaika Arora to always be ahead of trend. The actress has announced the arrival of summers, taking to the pool in a red hot swimsuit. Latest photos on her Instagram page show her in two pool shots, in an extension of the beachside photos she has been posting from her Maldives vacation.In her latest post, one picture shows Malaika underwater, gazing into the camera, wearing a red swimsuit. The second picture shows her floating on water, this time in a black number. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star captioned the post, “SUMMER IS HERE.”The 45-year-old recently made headlines after she posted pictures from her Maldives vacation. It has been reported that she went on the trip with rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport, upon their return.While on the trip, Arjun and Malaika had both taken to social media to share updates for their fans, although they didn’t appear in any picture together, nor did they imply that they were vacationing together. Malaika shared several pictures from the Maldives, including from late night dinners, the beach, and the poolside.Malaika and Arjun are often asked about their rumoured relationship, with recent reports even suggesting that marriage is on the cards. Reacting to the rumours of his wedding, Arjun said, “When there is something to talk about, you will all know.”Asked if he was bothered by the intrusion into his privacy, he said, “Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it’s a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn’t really bother me. If anyone says ‘mujhe meri privacy chahiye (I want my privacy)’ then you are in the wrong profession. Because you sell that the day you become recognisable.”