English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora Declares Summer, Takes a Dip in the Pool in a Stunning Red Swimsuit
Malaika Arora has shared two new photos on Instagram showing her in the pool wearing a red swimsuit in one and a black one in another.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Trust Malaika Arora to always be ahead of trend. The actress has announced the arrival of summers, taking to the pool in a red hot swimsuit. Latest photos on her Instagram page show her in two pool shots, in an extension of the beachside photos she has been posting from her Maldives vacation.
In her latest post, one picture shows Malaika underwater, gazing into the camera, wearing a red swimsuit. The second picture shows her floating on water, this time in a black number. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star captioned the post, “SUMMER IS HERE.”
The 45-year-old recently made headlines after she posted pictures from her Maldives vacation. It has been reported that she went on the trip with rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport, upon their return.
While on the trip, Arjun and Malaika had both taken to social media to share updates for their fans, although they didn’t appear in any picture together, nor did they imply that they were vacationing together. Malaika shared several pictures from the Maldives, including from late night dinners, the beach, and the poolside.
Malaika and Arjun are often asked about their rumoured relationship, with recent reports even suggesting that marriage is on the cards. Reacting to the rumours of his wedding, Arjun said, “When there is something to talk about, you will all know.”
Asked if he was bothered by the intrusion into his privacy, he said, “Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it’s a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn’t really bother me. If anyone says ‘mujhe meri privacy chahiye (I want my privacy)’ then you are in the wrong profession. Because you sell that the day you become recognisable.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
In her latest post, one picture shows Malaika underwater, gazing into the camera, wearing a red swimsuit. The second picture shows her floating on water, this time in a black number. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star captioned the post, “SUMMER IS HERE.”
The 45-year-old recently made headlines after she posted pictures from her Maldives vacation. It has been reported that she went on the trip with rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple was photographed at the Mumbai airport, upon their return.
While on the trip, Arjun and Malaika had both taken to social media to share updates for their fans, although they didn’t appear in any picture together, nor did they imply that they were vacationing together. Malaika shared several pictures from the Maldives, including from late night dinners, the beach, and the poolside.
Malaika and Arjun are often asked about their rumoured relationship, with recent reports even suggesting that marriage is on the cards. Reacting to the rumours of his wedding, Arjun said, “When there is something to talk about, you will all know.”
Asked if he was bothered by the intrusion into his privacy, he said, “Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it’s a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn’t really bother me. If anyone says ‘mujhe meri privacy chahiye (I want my privacy)’ then you are in the wrong profession. Because you sell that the day you become recognisable.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- IPL 2019 | Earmarked for Stardom, Joseph Makes Stunning Debut in MI Uniform
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Filled With Spoilers
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Rappers Offset, Cardi B Spend Rs 1.38 Crore on Half A Street
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results