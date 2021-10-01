Malaika Arora Delivers Sizzling Performance at Miss Diva 2021 Finale, Kriti Sanon Crowns Winners

Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon added some Bollywood glamour to the finale event of Miss Diva 2021. The ninth edition of the national beauty pageant started four months back in June and finally culminated in a grand finale event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the who’s who of the industry including Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Kanika Kapoor, Angad Bedi among others.

Malaika walked the red carpet in a shimmery golden floor-length gown. She paired it with a green clutch and mute gold heels, looking every bit the diva that she is. Kriti Sanon added some playfulness on the red carpet by turning up in a nude pink sequined dress with frills around her bust. Take a look at their pictures below.

Malaika also delivered a sizzling performance at the event. She had shared her joy and excitement of performing live on stage, posting a BTS photo that showed her practising her moves while holding a huge hula hoop. Her choreographers can be seen holding the hoop from the sides to help her retain her balance. A couple of background dancers were also spotted on the stage with their face masks on. Her caption read, “There is something so magical bout performing live on stage …the adrenaline rush …."

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2021, and will be seen representing India at the Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Diva Supranational 2021 title went to Ritika Khatnani, while Sonal Kukreja was crowned the 1st runner-up.

Kriti Sanon took to the stage to crown the winners of the pageant.

