1-min read

Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Truth in Silly Speculations’

Arjun and Malaika’s closeness in the past few months has led to reports which claimed that the couple might get married on April 19 in a Christian wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship is not a secret anymore. Arjun and Malaika’s closeness in the past few months has led to reports which claimed that the couple might get married on April 19 in a Christian wedding.

The reports got some validation after Malaika Arora was spotted vacationing in Maldives with her girl pals, which was also coined as her ‘bachelorette’ in social media. However, in her recent interaction with Bombay Times, Malaika Arora has refuted all the rumours about her marriage to Arjun Kapoor.
Putting the rumour mill to rest, Malaika said, “There is no truth to these silly speculations.”

That hasn’t deterred more reports though. These reports believe that the marriage rituals will take place between April 18 and April 22, according to Hindu as well as Christian traditions. These reports also suggested that the couple has asked their close friends, managers and teams to stay free during this period
From attending fashion shows together to showing love for each other on social media, Arjun and Malaika haven’t shied away from making their relationship public.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor would next be seen in ‘India’s Most Wanted,’ directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

