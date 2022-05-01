Malaika Arora Doesn’t Hide Scar as She Spends A ‘Silly, Goofy, Lazy, Happy’ Sunday; See Pics

Malaika Arora is spending the perfect Sunday it seems. The actress, who keeps all her fans and followers updated with what’s happening in her life through her social media posts, has taken to Instagram to share pictures from her kind of Sunday and it looks so much fun.

Malaika was seen wearing a white tee with floral print as she posted several pictures lazing on her bed. She is not wearing makeup in the all the selfies. In fact, she is wearing her imperfections, and is also not hiding the scar. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “My kinda Sunday ❤️ silly, goofy, lazy, happy #wearYourImperfections." See the post here:

Well, she is indeed motivating us to wear our imperfections and embrace how we look naturally. She exudes simplicity in all the pictures, and is still as much the glam diva as we see her at other times. Her outfit also looks perfect for the summer afternoon.

Malaika’s fans lauded her for the pictures. One fan commented, “My munni 😘 always my favourite.” Another wrote, “You are looking beautiful.” Another comment read, “Good to see you back mam and in good health and safe. God bless.”

Malaika had earlier too flaunted her scar, which was a result of an accident she had met with around a month back. It happened at the expressway near Khapoli, as the actress was returning from a fashion show in Pune. Talking about the accident, she had told Mid Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

