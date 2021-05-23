Malaika Arora Drops Picture Doing Yoga, Says 'Tomorrow Will Be Better'

Malaika Arora is known to be an avid social media user who takes to the platform quite often to share her two cents on prevailing issues and share glimpses of her life with fans and followers. A fitness freak, she also shares her yoga regime and leaves positive notes along with it. Recently the actress shared a monochromatic picture of her where she can be seen striking a yoga pose on the backdrop of a beach on Instagram and penned an encouraging note for her followers.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she wrote, “Remember, ‘Hope’ is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope & you will fill yourself with hope. Remember that the struggle we are in today, is developing the strength, we will need for tomorrow."

Ending her note with a quote from American novelist Morgan Matson, she continued, “Tomorrow will be better. But what if it’s not.’ I asked. ’Then you say it again tomorrow. Because, it might be. You never know, right? At some point, tomorrow will be better.’"

She ended the note by saying, “We are in this together."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here