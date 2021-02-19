Malaika Arora Enjoys Dinner with Arjun Kapoor, Son Arhaan Khan at Her Parents' Home, See Pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor joined ladylove Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan for family dinner. The couple visited Malaika's parents' house in Mumbai and enjoyed dinner with them. They were clicked leaving the residence late at night. Also present at the dinner were Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora and her husband and kids.

Malaika was casually dressed in an all-grey outfit and kept her hair open. She was also seen wearing a black face mask. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a black t-shirt and denim, which he teamed with a stylish cap.

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Arjun and Malaika enjoyed a romantic dinner, glimpses of which they shared on their Instagram stories. Arjun Kapoor couldn't take his eyes off Malaika Arora as he shared a few photos of Malaika, clicked amidst a dreamy, romantic setting.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official on the Panipat actor's birthday in 2019 when she referred to him as "my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor" in her post. In Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora's residence. On New Year, the couple also partied together.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.