2-min read

Malaika Arora Enjoys Some Alone Time in the Depths of Indian Ocean, See Pics

Flaunting a red bikini, Malaika Arora looks completely at peace spending some tranquil time under water. See photos here.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Malaika Arora Enjoys Some Alone Time in the Depths of Indian Ocean, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Friday to share two images of her snorkelling in the Indian Ocean.

Dressed in a red bikini, the 45-year-old looks completely at peace spending some tranquil time under water. “The stillness. The calm...... it’s meditative #Indianocean#mermaid#mytime,” she captioned the images.







View this post on Instagram

Au revoir @niyamamaldives #iloveumaldives♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on





Interestingly, actor Arjun Kapoor—who is rumoured to be dating Malaika—also shared some images from Maldives, where he went for a holiday last month. Though the two have not commented on whether they went vacationing to the beach island together, they were seen leaving the Mumbai airport together around the same time.



The impending wedding of the two has been in the news for quite some time now despite both of them and Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor rubbishing the rumours several times.

Addressing the speculations, Arjun most recently told DNA, “I am not (getting married in June). I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point."

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s thriller India's Most Wanted and then alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat.

