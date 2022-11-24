Malaika Arora Enters Gym In Black Sports Bra and Matching Leggings; Netizen Trolls Her 'Terrible Walk'

Malaika Arora is a fashionista and not many would disagree with this. Be it casual or formal or even party ensembles, the actress’ wardrobe is literally a fashion goal for everyone. The actor is known for mixing comfort with a bit of sass that matches her personality for her outfits. Malaika who is a fitness enthusiast is often spotted by the paparazzi at her yoga studio. She also shares posts, giving advice about the importance of practising various yoga poses.

The Anarkali Disco Chali fame was recently spotted coming out of the Diva Yoga studio in Bandra on Thursday. Malaika wore a black strappy sports bra with spot-like detailing in white. She paired her gym wear with a pair of black tights that had similar patterns.

She completed her look with pink flip-flops. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Malaika is also seen holding a white water bottle in her hand. She kept her hair in a clean top bun as she walked towards the fitness studio. While the actress looked hot in the athleisure attire, her walk caught everyone’s attention. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of social media users reacted to the post. While many called her ‘hot.’ Another fan commented, “So hot."

Another social media user commented, “What terrible walk. That’s not a style to walk the ramp. Why do they take her to model as a show stopper. What has the fashion world come to . 😢"

The actress was recently seen at an event for the promotions of her OTT debut where she wore a black and white ensemble. For this look, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was immensely praised by her fans for keeping her look formal and also peppy. She wore a semi-draped halterneck with a cape in ivory and a black boot-cut jumpsuit with golden rings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be making her OTT debut with the show Moving In With Malaika which will be released on December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and will also see guest appearances of her friends and family.

