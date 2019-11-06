Malaika Arora Feels Beau Arjun Kapoor 'Isn't the Best at Handling His Money'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora keep making headlines with their social media posts and frequent appearances together. In a recent interview with Neha Dhupia, Malaika spoke about her relationship with Arjun and gave an inside into their love story. She revealed that their wedding plans include an all-white wedding, with a bunch of bridesmaids.

The actress and fashionista also shared that her beau Arjun thinks that her photography skills aren't as good. And amidst all these revelations, there is one that has got all our ears.

Revealing Arjun’s only drawback, Malaika said, "he isn't the best at handling his money."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for quite some time now and the two don’t stop themselves from sharing adorable pictures on social media and leave love-filled comments on each other’s posts.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming period drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker released its trailer on Tuesday. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer received mixed feedback from the viewers as they could not stop but compare Arjun’s Panipat with Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani.

