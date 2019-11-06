Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Malaika Arora Feels Beau Arjun Kapoor 'Isn't the Best at Handling His Money'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora keep making headlines with their social media posts and frequent appearances together.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malaika Arora Feels Beau Arjun Kapoor 'Isn't the Best at Handling His Money'
Image: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora keep making headlines with their social media posts and frequent appearances together. In a recent interview with Neha Dhupia, Malaika spoke about her relationship with Arjun and gave an inside into their love story. She revealed that their wedding plans include an all-white wedding, with a bunch of bridesmaids.

The actress and fashionista also shared that her beau Arjun thinks that her photography skills aren't as good. And amidst all these revelations, there is one that has got all our ears.

Revealing Arjun’s only drawback, Malaika said, "he isn't the best at handling his money."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for quite some time now and the two don’t stop themselves from sharing adorable pictures on social media and leave love-filled comments on each other’s posts.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming period drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker released its trailer on Tuesday. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer received mixed feedback from the viewers as they could not stop but compare Arjun’s Panipat with Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram