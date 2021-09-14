Malaika Arora Finds Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Look 'Stunning', Confused About Kim Kardashian's Look

Malaika Arora has reacted to Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look. Kendall arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a stunning sheer nude gown by Givenchy. The ensemble was completely embellished with sparkling jewels and beads, fitting the gala theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’ Kendall’s gown featured a corseted waist, sheer yet bedazzled capped sleeves, and a large choker necklace. She kept her hair simple in a low bun.

Sharing two pictures of Kendall on her Instagram Stories, Malaika called her “stunning". Kendall’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian’s look, however, confused Malaika. “What’s going on???," Malaika asked, sharing a picture of Kim in her Balenciaga outfit.

Kim showed up to the Met Gala covering her entire body, including her face, in an all-black ensemble. Kim was accompanied by a mystery man in a masked ensemble, which left fans wondering if the person was her estranged husband Kanye West. However, a source told E! News that the American rapper didn’t attend the Met Ball. Instead, the person standing by the KKW Beauty founder’s side was none other than designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently busy shooting for the reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2.

