Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Dance 'Move Of The Week' On Instagram; Watch Video Here

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share ‘Malaika’s Move Of The Week’, where she grooved to a Latin song and urged her followers to put on their dancing shoes. In the video, she is seen dancing with her friend and yoga enthusiast. The actress is wearing a chic jumpsuit and has kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Good morning everybody, Let’s loosen up a little bit today. I believe ALL of us are yogis by breath & definitely should be dancers by heart. #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is fun not just because it is dance but also because you get to make your own moves. Choose your song, Send in your moves by tagging me and @sarvayogastudios With my partner & brother @sarvesh_shashi Let’s get up and dance.",

Malaika recently walked the ramp for the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

For the event, the diva opted for an ethereal white bridal gown that helped her flaunt her perfect figure. Malaika looked exquisite in designer Daisy Martin’s creation and she took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her photoshoot. Her off-shoulder white gown has a cut-out at the back giving it a more gorgeous look. She turned showstopper for Vyusti and Daisy Collection at the fashion show.

On the work front, she was judging the reality show Super Model of the Year 2. She will next be judging India’s Best Dancer 2 alongside Terance Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

