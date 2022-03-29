Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in Red Hot Avatar on Instagram; See Pic

Malaika Arora is currently enjoying herself in the United States of America. The actor began her journey by meeting his son in New York City. She has been giving everyone some serious fashion goals from her trip. Recently, she shared some pictures in which she looks hot in a red off-shoulder dress and all we can say is that Malaika is ageing backwards.

Malaika recently attended an event in Atlanta, styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. She chose to go bold with a red bodycon dress and bold red lips. Malaika took to her Instagram story to post various photos of herself from the day.

Malaika flaunted her curves by posing like a diva. She paired the dress with golden stilettos. If one needs, they can take inspiration from Malaika for a perfect date night look.

This isn’t the first time Malaika is impressing her fans in the USA. Earlier, she posted a photo from an event in Chicago where she dressed like a boss lady in a pink suit.

Strolling on the streets of the foreign land, Malaika beat the heat in white shorts and a white off-shoulder crop top. Malaika was seen laughing her heart out in one of the pictures she posted earlier this month.

Malaika is also known to be one of the fittest female actors in the film industry. She often motivates her fans to start to stay fit and healthy by following the path of yoga. Her Instagram feed is filled with her workout and yoga videos.

Malaika is currently part of the jury in the TV reality show India’s Got Talent. She was last seen as the judge on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. On the personal front, she often stays in news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

