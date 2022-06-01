Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Toned Physique as She Gets Clicked In Athleisure Outfit; See Pics

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive following on social media owing to her fashionable looks and glam outfits. The model-VJ keeps on making headlines with her stylish looks. The actress was recently spotted in the city and looked stunning in an athleisure outfit.

Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and in her latest pics, she is seen flaunting her physique. The actress had sported a white top with designer blue jeggings. She paired it with a blue light blue cap. Her beautiful and voluminous hair was tied back in a low ponytail. Her face was glowing in the golden hour.

See the pics here:

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has treated her fans with her jaw-dropping looks. On Tuesday, Malaika stepped out for a shoot with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, and the paps captured the beauty in their lens. In the afternoon, Malaika was seen striking poses with Gauri as the model smiled from ear to ear and waved at the paparazzi.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Malaika looking ravishing as ever as she donned a designer brown dress with a thigh-high slit and high heels. With her shiny locks tied in a ponytail, the actress looked like a model ready to walk the ramp. Accompanying her was Gauri Khan who looks gorgeous in a white top and mini skirt. She also added a pair of nude high heels to round off her look.

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the two gorgeous divas. While one fan wrote, “Malaika Arora is so gorgeous. 🔥👏,” another commented, “Nice outfits.”

It seems like Malaika and Guari have a secret project in the works, the details of which will be revealed soon.

