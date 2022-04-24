Malaika Arora Flaunts Long Legs In Bold Thigh-High Slit Skirt, See Pic

Malaika Arora raised the summer temperatures with her latest Instagram picture. The actress-television personality shared a picture from her closest, showing off a few summer essentials. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Malaika was seen wearing a short white spaghetti top with a long skirt.

The matching skirt featured a thigh-high slit, allowing Malaika to flaunt her long legs. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star completed her look with a pair of gladiator footwear. Sharing the picture, Maliaka wrote, “Summer essentials…”

The picture also gave a glimpse of Malaika’s massive closet. The closet featured her huge footwear collection which was neatly stacked on one side of the wall. Behind her was a dressing table and a number of photo frames arranged one over the other.

On Sunday evening, Malaika was seen stepping out as well. The actress was out and about in Mumbai, wearing a funky combination of clothes. She slipped into a blingy pair of pants and teamed it with a black tank top. She completed her OOTD with a cap.

Malaika is slowly returning to the spotlight again. The actress took a backseat after her accident earlier this month. Speaking about the car crash, which left her with a few stitches, Malaika told Mid-Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”

For the unversed, Malaika’s car met with an accident on April 2. She was on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra, returning from Pune after a fashion show when the crash took place. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

