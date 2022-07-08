Malaika Arora Flaunts Super Toned Physique In Body Hugging Ensemble, Waves At Paps; Watch Video

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her fine sartorial choices. The actress recently returned from her romantic vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor in Paris. Now, looks like she is back to work! Malaika is an avid social media user and she often treats her mega fan following to her stunning pictures and videos. The diva is always on the radar of shutterbugs, and it is always a delight for her fans to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous actress. On Friday, Malaika Arora stepped out of her home in a super glam avatar and we are all for it.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Malaika looked beautiful as she dressed up in a figure-hugging attire, showcasing her super-toned physique. The actress carried it with a stylish denim jacket, and she rounded off her look with a pair of chunky shades. Malaika looked beautiful as she waved at the paps waiting to catch a pic of Malaika.

Check her video here:

Soon after the clip was posted, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments by dropping heart emoticons on the post.

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has served us with her bold pictures. On Thursday,the actress took to her social media to post pictures in a sheer golden outfit, and all we can say is that she indeed is a golden girl. Malaika had chosen this look for Miss India finale which was held a few days back.

See here:

Earlier, Malaika took to her stories to share a glimpse of the food she is binging on. Given how the monsoons have hit Mumbai, Malaika made use of the opportunity by binging on homemade Murukkus. She also seems to have made some Avial for lunch! Recently, Malaika also posted a video of hers nailing the handstand. The actress hopped on to the recent Instagram trend and perfectly flaunted her skills as she did a headstand. Arjun Kapoor also recently posted a picture from their Paris vacation where Malaika brought out the shopaholic in her.

