Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Body In Orange Bikini Top, Chills By The Pool | See Pics

Malaika Arora looks hot in her weekend trip pictures as she chills by the pool and savours mouth-watering dishes and fruits. Take a look at her perfect weekend with friends.

Entertainment Bureau

Malaika Arora gave a glimpse of her weekend and we couldn’t be more jealous! The actress is having a sweet time with her friends, chilling by the pool and savouring mouth-watering dishes and fruits. On Saturday afternoon, she took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of hers where she is flaunting her toned body, dressed in an orange sports bra and black shorts. The actress kept her hair open and struck an impressive pose for the camera.

Malaika Arora lazing around in an orange bikini top.
Malaika Arora and her girl gang enjoying their weekend.
Malaika Arora enjoying her weekend with friends. She takes a dip in the pool in a orange sports bra.

Through her Instagram Stories, she shared photos of the classic winter fruits she has been enjoying. And the actress also shared a photo of her chilling by the pool.

Apart from her fitness and beauty, Malaika Arora also makes the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Last month, a report claimed that the couple had parted ways. A source claimed to BollywoodLife that the couple had broken up and it has affected Malaika. However, Arjun squashed the rumours by sharing a picture with Malaika on Instagram, ensuring fans that they were going strong.

The diva who is extremely vocal about issues that affect us had also opened up on how women are always judged for the clothes they wear. She has been trolled for her outfit choice a lot of times. “I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'" she told Bollywood Bubble.

first published:February 05, 2022, 13:36 IST