Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Arms in Black Sports Bra in This Picture

Sarvesh Shashi, founder of yoga-based fitness and wellness brand Sarva, took to social media on Sunday to share a screen gab of video call with actress Malaika Arora, also co-founder of the brand. In the screen grab, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned arms in black outfit. Shashi captioned it, “Sunday Flex."

On Saturday, the actress shared gorgeous picture from her workout session. In the photo, Malaika shows off her toned physique in a sports bra and tights.

The actress recently celebrated her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Mumbai. She was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media.

Malaika was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun often accompanies Malaika to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

