Malaika Arora Gears Up For International Yoga Day, Urges People to Start Somewhere

Malaika Arora has on several occasions talked about how Yoga is a way of life for her. For Malaika, Yoga is her best friend as it helped her out in some of the toughest moments. Amid the adverse times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fitness queen has shared steps to perform several asanas and tips on body positivity to keep the mind calm and healthy. The actress has held virtual workshops on yoga to teach people the essence of it.

With International Yoga Day around the corner, Malaika is gearing up for the same and is also motivating her fans.Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a montage video of herself while working out. In the caption, the actress informed that only 4 days are left for International Yoga Day and asked people to at least start with something — be it walking, running, moving, breathing, stretching, or flexing.

The actress has been recently working out on Instagram Live so that people can join in and work out along with her.

Malaika has also collaborated with Sarva yoga studio to hold yoga classes on International Yoga Day. The actress along with 13 others has curated 14 different types of 45 minutes yoga sessions. The easy-to-do-at-home asanas will be intense and fun at the same time. In her Instagram post, the actress had revealed that the sessions will teach an individual to manage stress, boost metabolism, burn calories, and improve sleep.

On June 21, the classes will begin at 6:15 am and will end at 9:15 am. Along with Malaika, Mira Rajput is the other celebrity who is associated with the initiative.

Every year, June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, as it has been mandated by United Nations. The day is marked to raise awareness of the mental, physical, and spiritual benefits of Yoga as the art continues to grow popularity across the globe. This year, the International Day of Yoga is focusing on well-being beyond the immediate impact on physical health.

