Malaika Arora Gears Up for LIVA Miss Diva 2021 Performance, Shares BTS Picture

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared her joy and excitement of performing live on stage. She shared a BTS photo from the stage that shows her practising her moves while holding a huge hula hoop. Her choreographers can be seen holding the hoop from the sides to help her retain her balance. A couple of background dancers were also spotted on the stage with their face masks on. Her caption read, “There is something so magical bout performing live on stage …the adrenaline rush …."

She tagged Miss Diva Organisation in her post. LIVA Miss Diva 2021 will crown its winner on September 30. Apart from Malaika, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar will also be entertaining the audiences with their performances.

Malaika has recently launched her own food bowl brand called Nude Bowls, the idea behind which is that healthy food can be tasty and wholesome too.

“There is a perception that healthy food is not delicious, or that nutritious food doesn’t taste as good and I wanted to break this myth. Nude Bowls promises the goodness of flavours without compromising on taste and indulgence and guarantees transparency of all ingredients without using artificial flavours and colours," she told IANSlife. Malaika has curated each dish, keeping in mind that it adds all the required nutrients in a single bowl with easy ingredients from the kitchen.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Steps Out in Athleisure, Gear on Her Ankles Catches Attention

She is all set to return as a judge on the second season of India’s Best dancer. Malaika shared her excitement on being part of the second season, saying “I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India’s Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I can’t wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It’s an enriching experience," she said. India’s Best Dancer 2 will be starting on Sony Entertainment Television soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here